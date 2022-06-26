Check out Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus' white wedding

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Comedian, Foster Owusu Amponsah, popularly known as Foster Romanus has tied the knot with fiancée Selina Asante.
In a beautiful wedding ceremony, the couple was graced by friends and family who joined them to mark their special day.
A private traditional wedding was held on Thursday, June 23 whiles the white wedding took place on Saturday, June 25.
The couple took turns taking their vows as the congregation cheered them on.
Various personalities in the entertainment industry were present to support the couple.
The bride stood gorgeously in a beautiful white gown while the groom wore a three-piece suit in white.
Watch the video below:
