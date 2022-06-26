0
Menu
Entertainment

Check out Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus' white wedding

Video Archive
Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian, Foster Owusu Amponsah, popularly known as Foster Romanus has tied the knot with fiancée Selina Asante.

In a beautiful wedding ceremony, the couple was graced by friends and family who joined them to mark their special day.

A private traditional wedding was held on Thursday, June 23 whiles the white wedding took place on Saturday, June 25.

The couple took turns taking their vows as the congregation cheered them on.

Various personalities in the entertainment industry were present to support the couple.

The bride stood gorgeously in a beautiful white gown while the groom wore a three-piece suit in white.

Watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Related Articles: