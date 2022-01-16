Check out Moesha Buodong's first post in 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Moesha Buodong takes a break from social media
I am a born again Christain, Moesha Buodong declares
Moesha Buodong praises God in new post
After almost 30 weeks since her last Instagram post, actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has declared the goodness of her Creator to her over 2.7 million followers.
The actress has for months been missing on social media after she announced her embracement of God somewhere last year.
But in a recent post sighted by GhanaWeb, Moesha seems to be back on social media. She shared an image that read: "God is King."
The post barely which came barely twelve hours has generated close to 1,500 comments from followers who have indicated that she has been dearly missed.
The former socialite who was tagged as a "slay queen" due to her flashy lifestyle in 2021 rededicated her life to God and promised to forgo her "earthly" way of life.
She took down all photos and videos of herself that put on display her curvaceous body which she has admitted to having enhanced.
Check out the post below:
- 7 hot Christmas-themed photos of ‘repented Moesha’ Ghanaians are definitely missing
- My body is now the temple of God, I will spread His word - Moesha Buduong
- I spent over GHC1.7million to support Moesha’s ailing health – Ayisha Modi brags
- I believe Moesha is truly saved, let's not judge her' - Gospel Musician urges Ghanaians
- If I ever leaked the audio, may I never succeed in life – Salma tearfully apologizes to Moesha
- Read all related articles