Check out Ofori Amponsah’s prophetic revelation on how Black Stars can excel at the World Cup

Blacks Stars would compete against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup group stage

Legendary Ghanaian highlife singer and now pastor, Ofori Amponsah, has prophesied that the Ghana National Men’s soccer team, the Black Stars, can only perform well at the upcoming World Cup tournament if they wear their classic white home kit.



According to the self-acclaimed man of God, the senior national men’s team would excel and come out of the group stage as winners if the team would settle for the white jersey throughout the tournament.



Obedience to this direction and the fervent prayers and support of Ghanaians, he believes, would make Ghana put up an amazing performance at the world soccer games.



“Something positive would happen. Ghana should pray and wear white at the World Cup if people are listening to me. Because I see them in white and they will excel. They really have to, and we should pray for them as well,” Ofori Amponsah said in an engagement with XYZ TV.

The prophet of God is assured because his most recent prophecy - that the Black Stars would make the upcoming World Cup - came true.



Blacks Star happen to be in one of the toughest groups contending for the ultimate title of champions of the world cup tournament.



In the group stage, Ghana would be competing with good teams like Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay for a spot in the round of 16 of the World Cup tournaments.







