Check out Osebo's crazy look

Fashionista, Osebo

Osebo has outdoored a new look

Fans have reacted to his fashion sense



Osebo is known for wearing skirts



Fashion has always been a repetition of ideas, but what makes it new is the way you put it together, this is according to fashion designer, Carolina Herrera.



One of Ghana's fashionistas, Osebo the Zaraman, continues to wow the public with his crazy fashion sense.



Best known for wearing shirts, this business owner remains one of the most talked-about men when it comes to style in Ghana.

The latest fashion statement by Osebo has sent fans talking.



Pictured in oversized pants and long sleeves shirt, Osebo complimented his look with a pair of dark sunglasses.



The photo shared on his Instagram page was captioned: "Own your fashion sense. Good morning."



Check out Osebo's photo:



