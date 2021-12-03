Check out Shatta Wale's new hairstyle for December

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale, has released a new hairstyle ahead of the festive season.



Shatta has over the years proven that he loves to add colour to his life and as Christmas approaches he has outdoored a new one.



The SM boss on December 2, 2021, shared a photo of his fully-coloured lemon green haircut with his over 3.5 million fans on Instagram.

The 'Melissa' crooner, paired his look with a green hoodie. As usual, Shatta was adorned in his jewellery which he wears with pride.



The celebrated dancehall musician is currently in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region with his industry best friend, Medikal for his concert which is expected to come off today, Friday, December 3 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



