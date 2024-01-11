Check out black Sherif’s eye-catching cake at his 22nd birthday bash

Blacko celebrated his birthday on January 9

On January 9, 2024, Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif celebrated his 22nd birthday in a unique way.

He sent packages of cake, champagne and greeting cards to some social media influencers who supported him.



He also released a new single, "January 9", and had a surprise visit from Stonebwoy at his home.



He ended the day with a private party at Chez Toi with his friends, fans and colleagues



But amid all that, one thing stood out: the birthday cake Black Sherif topped the celebrations with.



In some trending videos spotted by GhanaWeb on social media, Black Sherif could be seen admiring and then cutting an eccentric-looking cake at his private birthday bash at Chez Toi in Osu.



The cake was designed to look like a theatre with red chairs facing down an arena stage. The stage also featured a dummy designed to resemble Black Sherif, clad in white attire, performing in the arena.

It was a representation of the craft of Black Sherif and the possible future of him taking his music, and, by extension, Ghana, to the world.



The cake was designed by LaCake School & Bakery, which has a history of realistic-looking cakes and other pastries.



Black Sherif was seen cutting the cake with a knife designed like a sword as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to him.



Reactions to the cake were positive, with many appreciating the message behind the cake.



Social media was also awash with well-wishes and appreciation messages celebrating Black Sherif's achievements at such a young age.



Check the video below

