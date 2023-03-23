1
Check out ex-First Lady Nana Konadu without her signature head gear

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings French Ambassador.jfif Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings (second left) with French ambassador and her two daughters

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has become known for her love for African prints and especially matching head gear whenever she appears in public.

Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings is more often than not seen with her head gear which has for years now become part of her dressing.

She has, however, broken that tradition once in a while, with the latest being after she was pictured without the head gear during a meeting with a diplomat.

The diplomat in question, the French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambossou, shared photos of his meeting with the former First Lady and two of her daughters and a granddaughter.

Nana Konadu is seen in a colourful top with a red jacket on top of black trousers and black shoes to match. She spots what looks like a curly black wig.

He captioned the photos posted on his Twitter handle: "An immense pleasure and pride for the French of the West African diaspora that I am very proud to be, to welcome to the residence of France, Mrs. Nana A. Rawlings, the former First Lady ???????? with her daughters and granddaughter."

GhanaWeb checks show that the two daughters who were with Nana Konadu were Yaa Asantewaa and Amina Rawlings. The other two children of the Rawlingses are Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.

