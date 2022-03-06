Check out how Ghanaians are celebrating 65th Independence on social media

Some Ghanaians on social media

Some Ghanaians on social media have marked the celebration of Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary in grand style.



Ghana attained independence from its British colonial masters some 65 years ago.



Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is famously remembered for leading the charge for Ghana to become the first African country in history to attain its independence under colonial rule.



Each year, Ghana marks the celebration of its anniversary with a march pass on the 6th of March.



However, in the era of technology and social media, Ghanaians across the world are observing the day in a different style.

While some post pictures of themselves and the national flag of Ghana, others also made posts on some achievements Ghana has attained over the years.



See some of the posts by Ghanaians on social media below





The Flag The Face



PSA : it’s my mf birthday too????❤️ pic.twitter.com/VIR2XC6Qvi — Reina????❤️???????? (@iamreinaa__) March 6, 2022

???????? From @Letstourghana to all Ghanaians we wish you a Happy Independence Day Celebration.



Hurray to 65 years????????#GhanaIndependence #GhanaAt65 pic.twitter.com/7PAyYjzbTp — Lets Tour Ghana Official (@Letstourghana) March 6, 2022

Cape Coast and Central Region are very ready for the #GhanaAt65. Patriotism at its best ????#HappyIndependenceDayGhana #CapeCoast2022 pic.twitter.com/L0dDZzuRwY — PANTINO ???? (@KofiAwortwe11) March 6, 2022

Happy independence day Ghana ????????, Comment your handles and Gain Active Ghanaian who like this. #GhanaAt65 #CapeCoast2022 — KALYJAY  (@gyaigyyimii) March 6, 2022