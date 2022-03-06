Check out how Ghanaians are celebrating 65th Independence on social media

Ghana’s 65th anniversary marked in Cape Coast
Bawumia calls for peace and unity
President Akufo-Addo attends Ghana’s 65th-anniversary march pass
Some Ghanaians on social media have marked the celebration of Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary in grand style.
Ghana attained independence from its British colonial masters some 65 years ago.
Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is famously remembered for leading the charge for Ghana to become the first African country in history to attain its independence under colonial rule.
Each year, Ghana marks the celebration of its anniversary with a march pass on the 6th of March.
However, in the era of technology and social media, Ghanaians across the world are observing the day in a different style.
While some post pictures of themselves and the national flag of Ghana, others also made posts on some achievements Ghana has attained over the years.
See some of the posts by Ghanaians on social media below
The Flag The Face— Reina????❤️???????? (@iamreinaa__) March 6, 2022
PSA : it’s my mf birthday too????❤️ pic.twitter.com/VIR2XC6Qvi
The flag The face pic.twitter.com/Jx4UU2NXCr— HitMan-Izzy (@IzzatElKhawaja) March 6, 2022
The flag The face pic.twitter.com/Jx4UU2NXCr— HitMan-Izzy (@IzzatElKhawaja) March 6, 2022
The flag: The Face: pic.twitter.com/u5BqRe5lrG— Kumii???????????? (@kumillyy) March 6, 2022
The Flag. The Face. pic.twitter.com/hLVi1xNqJh— WATERᗰEᒪOᑎ ᔕᑌGᗩᖇ ???? (@And_so_whatt) March 6, 2022
The Flag The President#GhanaAt65 #BuildingGhanaTogether pic.twitter.com/h9IvHNcg4R— Ghanaba Manuel???????? (@nanakgyesi1) March 6, 2022
Proudly Ghanaian ????????????????! Happy 65th Independence Day To The Motherland????????❤️????????#GhanaAt65 #GhanaIndependence #GTVSports pic.twitter.com/Qfq2HtQDS7— Alexis Laura Daniels (@iamalexislaura) March 6, 2022
???????? From @Letstourghana to all Ghanaians we wish you a Happy Independence Day Celebration.— Lets Tour Ghana Official (@Letstourghana) March 6, 2022
Hurray to 65 years????????#GhanaIndependence #GhanaAt65 pic.twitter.com/7PAyYjzbTp
Happy Independence Day #Ghana ????????— T. Kla Wesley Jr. ???????? (@WesleyKla) March 6, 2022
Wishing every Ghanaian a joyous celebration.#GhanaAt65 #GhanaIndependence #ghanaindependenceday pic.twitter.com/f19HgDcFE5
The flag. The Player#GhanaIndependence #GhanaAt65 https://t.co/qlIi1VCcNv pic.twitter.com/g1GfnvAthA— Sports Update Ghana (@Sportsupdate_gh) March 6, 2022
GOD bless our Homeland, Ghana ????????. ????#GhanaAt65 #GH pic.twitter.com/PSr12cmTru— Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 6, 2022
Cape Coast and Central Region are very ready for the #GhanaAt65. Patriotism at its best ????#HappyIndependenceDayGhana #CapeCoast2022 pic.twitter.com/L0dDZzuRwY— PANTINO ???? (@KofiAwortwe11) March 6, 2022
Happy Independence Day— The Graphic Designer (@sametdesigns) March 6, 2022
Ghana ???????? @ 65#GhanaAt65 #GhanaIndependence #Ghana #CapeCoast2022 #theflag #ghanaindependenceday #ghanamonth pic.twitter.com/ctGKZAWTXR
The Flag. The Best University????????.#GhanaAt65 #GhanaIndependence pic.twitter.com/ezn60WRo2k— ????????. ????????????????????????????❤️ (@NagyaMensah) March 6, 2022
Happy Independence Day to my beloved country #GhanaAt65 #GhanaIndependence ❤????????. pic.twitter.com/JBF7rMNlmZ— Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) March 6, 2022
Happy independence day Ghana ????????, Comment your handles and Gain Active Ghanaian who like this. #GhanaAt65 #CapeCoast2022— KALYJAY (@gyaigyyimii) March 6, 2022
THE FLAG THE FACE pic.twitter.com/OT6CwSybBn— ???? (@erlscholar) March 6, 2022
The flag The face pic.twitter.com/iAHohEyfLR— Akosua (@hawaagape7) March 6, 2022