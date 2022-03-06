0
Check out how Ghanaians are celebrating 65th Independence on social media

Ghana 65 Ciitizens Some Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s 65th anniversary marked in Cape Coast

Bawumia calls for peace and unity

President Akufo-Addo attends Ghana’s 65th-anniversary march pass

Some Ghanaians on social media have marked the celebration of Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary in grand style.

Ghana attained independence from its British colonial masters some 65 years ago.

Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is famously remembered for leading the charge for Ghana to become the first African country in history to attain its independence under colonial rule.

Each year, Ghana marks the celebration of its anniversary with a march pass on the 6th of March.

However, in the era of technology and social media, Ghanaians across the world are observing the day in a different style.

While some post pictures of themselves and the national flag of Ghana, others also made posts on some achievements Ghana has attained over the years.

See some of the posts by Ghanaians on social media below





























