Check out pictures from Jackie Appiah's graduation

Jackie and her manager are graduates

Jackie Appiah graduates from UG

Manager of Jackie Appiah graduates



Jackie Appiah celebrates glory



School isn't a place for the faint of heart especially if one stayed home for more than 20 years just so they could go back to bag a degree.



It was a beautiful day for Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who graduated from the University of Ghana with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.



One can only imagine what she went through when she had to juggle a schedule filled with filming, travelling, interviews and other celebrity duties.



Having fulfilled all academic requirements to become a graduate, the actress beamed with smiles as she donned her graduation gown. Underneath was a white two-piece kaftan attire.

Jackie Appiah took several pictures that were shared on various social media platforms.



Her manager, similarly, wore a white dress and couldn't hold her excitement.



Scroll below for the pictures you might have missed from the graduation.

























