Check out pictures from Jackie Appiah's graduation

Fri, 25 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

School isn't a place for the faint of heart especially if one stayed home for more than 20 years just so they could go back to bag a degree.

It was a beautiful day for Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah who graduated from the University of Ghana with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

One can only imagine what she went through when she had to juggle a schedule filled with filming, travelling, interviews and other celebrity duties.

Having fulfilled all academic requirements to become a graduate, the actress beamed with smiles as she donned her graduation gown. Underneath was a white two-piece kaftan attire.

Jackie Appiah took several pictures that were shared on various social media platforms.

Her manager, similarly, wore a white dress and couldn't hold her excitement.

Scroll below for the pictures you might have missed from the graduation.











