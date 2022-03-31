1
Check out pregnant Rihanna’s smashing outfit for the 2022 Oscars Party

Rihanna Black3.png Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and is expecting her first child with Asap Rocky

Thu, 31 Mar 2022

Rihanna shows off baby bump again

Rihanna parties while showcasing baby bump

Check out Rihanna’s all-black outfit to the Oscars Party

Rihanna ‘turned up’ for the 2022 edition of the Oscars Party in a revealing black sheer gown in which her growing baby bump was widely captured again.

The 34-year-old singer glowed in a custom made sheer black Valentino dress, which was specially designed for her by the fashion house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She highlighted her cleavage in the outfit with a simple black bra, matched it with a long black skirt covered in sparkling sequins and a pair of elbow-length black sequined gloves.

She completed her stunning look with a pair of large diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

Rihanna shared the pictures to her over 125 million Instagram followers with the caption;

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22.”

Lately, it appears Rihanna is kicking maternity outfits out of the scene as she is making the most of her bump and showing it off at the slightest opportunity.

Check out her pictures below:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
