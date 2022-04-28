1
Check out the 2,000 peacock feathers kente gown worn by Akufo-Addo's daughter

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President's daughter, Edwina Akufo-Addo, has married Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Kofi Jumah.

The private ceremony that was filled with style and glamour was attended by high-class members of the society including Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The bride, Edwina Nana Dokua, had over 5 outfit changes for her traditional and white wedding.

The glam squad that styled her for the big day paid attention to details, right from her hair to makeup and accessories.

Of course, we are talking about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's daughter!

Ghanaian fashion designer, Pistis, made her pink kente gown that had 2,000 peacock features attached to the train.

Below are the outfits from Dokua's wedding





