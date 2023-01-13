0
Check out the big names who graced D-Black’s birthday party

D Blacks Birthday D-Black's birthday party

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur D-Black on January 12, 2023, celebrated his birthday at a posh restaurant.

In several videos posted on the blogger Nkonkonsa's Instagram page, the Black Avenue CEO greeted everyone who came to provide their support to him, including Reggie Rockson, Sarkodie, Andy Dosty, DJ Breezy, and Sefa, among others.

D-Black, 36, was seen rocking a long-sleeve shirt and white cotton slacks while beaming with grins and appeared cheerful.

He added finishing touches to his trendy look with modest jewelry, his trademark sunglasses, and a necklace that had an image of a middle-aged woman believed to be his mother.

When Sarkodie and Sefa individually serenaded D-Black with some music and birthday songs, he was unable to contain his joy.

When it was finally time for cake, Reggie Rockstone, the self-described "Grand Papa of hip-life music," stood next to the birthday boy and cut his cake while both men looked sharp, fashionable, and relaxed.

