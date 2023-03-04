Check out the celebrities that trooped Christian Atsu’s one-week observation

Celebrities who trooped Atsu's funeral

Several notable individuals, including former Black Stars players, media personalities, politicians, and entertainers, gathered at the one-week commemoration of the late Christian Atsu to pay their respects to his family.

Bola Ray, Christabel Ekeh, Patoranking, Kwesi Arthur, Lydia Forson, and many Kumawood actors were among the mourners present.



Some videos and pictures which circulated on social media captured mourners' clothes in black colours or red colours.



Following the terrible earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria's southeastern area two weeks ago, Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the remains of his fallen flat.



Christian Atsu passed away on February 18, 2022, twelve days after the earthquake struck.

The family has announced that Christian Atsu's funeral will take place on March 17, 2023, six days before the Black Stars' Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola, which is scheduled for March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.









