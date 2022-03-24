8
Check out the fashionable dresses guests wore to Kojo Jones’ engagement

Guests At Kojo Jones's Wedding Fashionable kente clothes displayed at Kojo Jones's enegagement

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones engages fiancee, Rachel

Kojo Jones customises purple kente fabric for engagement to Rachel

Guests display rich cultural attires at Kojo Jones’ engagement

Love brewed in the air on March 23, 2022, with the popular hashtag ‘The Jones Bond 22’ portraying love and wealth in one setting.

Ahead of the engagement ceremony of Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, 17 luxurious cars were paraded from Accra to Kumasi to marry the love of his life.

The traditional wedding between the business mogul and his wife, Racheal, got social media talking.

From the onset, the ceremony was labelled another Kency and Adinkra Pie CEOs wedding for 2022.

The beautiful kente colours displayed at the ceremony of the couple screamed money, fashion, and love.

Apart from this reason, it also projected the country’s indigenous heritage blending with trendy fashion, styles and designs.

This week alone, social media has seen many beautiful pictures from Kumasi at Kojo Jones’s engagement ceremony with his wife, Rachel Osei on their social media feeds.

The ‘wows’ and ‘whoah’ lead in many of the comments as the top officials shared their preparation towards the union of the couple.

Scroll below for what guests wore to the engagement ceremony:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
