Check out the full list of winners at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 4th edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA began on Friday night, July 8 and ended in the early hours of Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The award show was hosted at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York, USA.

This year’s event also makes a comeback of the award scheme following a two-year break due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA is geared towards celebrating the achievement and hard work of Ghanaian entertainers in and outside of Ghana.

Here is a full list of all the winners

Best Music Act Male

Mr Drew

Fameye

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal – WINNER

King Promise

Black Sherif

Camidoh

Discovery of the Year (Male)

Nanky

Tripcy

Jay Bhad

Talaat yaaky

Kawabanga

Black Sherif – WINNER

Chief One

Best Music Group

R2Bees

Keche – WINNER

Dope Nation

Lali & Lola

Gospel Act of the Year

Ohemaa Mercy – WINNER

Diana Hamilton

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

Empress Gifty

Kobby Psalm

Joe Mettle

Perez Music

Akesse Brempong

Best Album

Golden Boy – KiDi – WINNER

No Pressure – Sarkodie

Loyalty – D-Black

Alpha – Mr Drew

Madina To The Universe – M.anifest

Back 2 Basics – R2Bees

Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling

The Experience – Joe Mettle

Best Music Act GH/USA

JayHover

Achipalago – Winner

Jay Aura

Empress Afi

Vintage papi

Nana NYC

Kwesoul

Dreamz

Best Gospel Act GH/USA

Sandra Jaedon

Mill Addison

Sarah sings

Minister Mavis

Fritz Oakley

Kwabena Music – WINNER

Millicent Yankey

Humphrey Tettey

Best Music Video Director

Babs Direction

XBillz

Skyface – WINNER

Kofi Awuah

Snarez

Abdul hafiz

Director Abass

Best Record Label

Highly Spiritual – WINNER

Lynx Entertainment

Black Avenue Muzik

Ruff Town Records

Life Living Records

Best Entertainment Blog

Ameyaw Debrah

Nkonkonsa

GhKwaku

Yemmey Baba

Ronnie Is Everywhere

GH Hyper

ZionFelix – WINNER

Sammykaymedia

Best Comedy Act

Ekua Official

Comedian Warris

Akrobeto

Dr Likee

DKB

Made In Ghana

OB Amponsah

Clemento Suarez

SDK – WINNER

Best Movie Act

Yvonne Nelson – WINNER

Lydia Forson

Adjetey Annang

Lil Win

Aaron Adatsi

Roslyn Ngissah

Anthony Woode

Bernard Aduse Poku

Best Radio Personality

Andy Dosty (Hitz FM) – WINNER

Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)

Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

Giovanni Caleb (3FM)

Kojo Manuel (YFM)

Lexis Bill (Joy FM)

Nana Romeo (Accra FM)

Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)

Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)

DJ Slim (Radio 1)

Best TV Personality

Giovani Caleb

Nana Ama McBrown – WINNER

Juliet Bawuah

Jay Foley

Vim Lady

Captain Smart

Regina Van Helvert

Gloria Peprah

Best DJ (Ghana)

DJ Loft

DJ Fletch

DJ Faculty – WINNER

DJ Vyrusky

DJ MicSmith

iPhone DJ

DJ Mensah

AD DJ

DJ Millzy

Best African DJ

Uncle Waffles

DJ Neptune – WINNER

DJ E Cool

DJ Tunez

Best DJ GH/USA

DJ Akua – WINNER

RB Nice

DJ YungKofi

DJ Prince Paul /FSR

Kwame Fresh

Best Hypeman/MC

Jerry Adjorlolo

Kojo Manuel – WINNER

George Bannerman

Jay Time

Ogee The MC

MC Jerome

Jay Foley

Doreen Avio

Kabutey My MC

Best Entertainment TV Show

United ShowBiz -WINNER

Showbiz 360

Ahosepe

Upside Down

Powder room

In Bed with Adwen

Best Entertainment Radio Show

Daybreak Hitz

Showbiz A-Z

Adom Entertainment Hall

ShowBiz Extra

Ayekoo ayekoo – WINNER

3FM Drive

Best Producer Radio/TV

Mr Haglah

Godwin Lumen – WINNER

Mercy Bee

Ella Okuwendia

Philip Nai

Sandra Akakpo

Best Photographer

Manuel Photography

Rob Photography

Twins Dnt Beg – WINNER

Maxwell Jennings

Sorce Photography

Kay Studios

Smith Imaging

Best Event Sponsor

MTN

Vodafone

Kasapreko

Twellium Industries

GTP

Angel Group– WINNER

Best YouTuber/Vlogger

Wode Maya

Zion Felix

Kofi TV

Kobby Kyei

Kwadwo Sheldon – WINNER

Sammy Kay

Ameyaw Debrah

Big Scout Prempeh

Magraheb

Kwaku Manu

Best Dance Act

DanceGod Lloyd

Incredible Zigi – WINNER

Afrobeast

AfroNita

Holiboy

Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ

Lydrock

IamBemes/Prince

Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi

Best Sports Personality

Evelyn Badu

Samuel Takyi

Thomas Partey

Benjamin Azamati – WINNER

Coach Yussif Basigi

Best African Entertainer

Diamond Platnumz

Davido – WINNER

Broda Shaggi

Burna Boy

Funke Akindele

Sydney Talker

Nasty Black

Focalistic

Pearl Thusi

Tems

Wizkid

Oduma Essan

Best Stylist

Trendy Rail

Kulaperry – WINNER

The Style innovator

Am Fashion

Nana Kwasi Wiafe

Lakopue

Toure Designs

Best Diaspora Act

Michaela Coel

Abraham Attah

Michael Blackson – WINNER

Blackway

Stormzy

Blitz The Ambassador

Best GH/USA Event Promoter

Big Five

Project 8

Inside LLC – WINNER

Fantasy Entertainment

Goodfellas

Nana Frimpong

Shutdown

The Blackstarz

Best GH/Canada Act

Quabena Maphia

Slim flexx

Yaa Yaa – WINNER

AO

Mr S

GH Cali

Entertainer of the Year GH/USA

JayHover – WINNER

Charlie Dior

Archipalago

Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)

DJ Akuaa

Nana NYC

Naana Donkor Arthur

Best US/Africa DJ

DJ Tunez – WINNER

DJ Buka

DJ Nani

DJ Zimo

DJ Phlems

Best Music Act (Female)

Sefa – WINNER

Mona 4 Real

Adina Thembi

Wendy Shay

Efya

Gyakie

Cina soul

Wiyaala

Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)

Adinkra Radio – WINNER

Sankofa Radio

iRap TV

Joba Aba TV

HRETV

Entertainer of the Year

Black Sherif

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

KiDi

Sefa

Dr Likee

Akrobeto – WINNER

Nana Ama McBrown

Thomas Partey

Discovery of the Year (Female)

Erkuah Official

Mona 4 Real – WINNER

Jackline Mensah

Givtti

Afia Pinamang

Edma Lawer

Music Producer of the Year

Liquid beatz

Killbeatz

Ronny Turn Me Up

Altranova

MOG Beats

Street Beatz

MixMaster Garzy

Nektunez – WINNER



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
