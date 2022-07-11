Check out the full list of winners at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

United Showbiz wins Best Entertainment Show at Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

Black Sherif, Akrobeto and others win big at Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA



The Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA organized in New York



The 4th edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA began on Friday night, July 8 and ended in the early hours of Saturday, July 9, 2022.



The award show was hosted at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York, USA.



This year’s event also makes a comeback of the award scheme following a two-year break due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA is geared towards celebrating the achievement and hard work of Ghanaian entertainers in and outside of Ghana.



Here is a full list of all the winners



Best Music Act Male



Mr Drew



Fameye



Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale



Sarkodie



KiDi



Kuami Eugene



Medikal – WINNER



King Promise



Black Sherif



Camidoh



Discovery of the Year (Male)



Nanky



Tripcy



Jay Bhad



Talaat yaaky



Kawabanga



Black Sherif – WINNER



Chief One



Best Music Group



R2Bees



Keche – WINNER



Dope Nation



Lali & Lola



Gospel Act of the Year



Ohemaa Mercy – WINNER



Diana Hamilton



MOG Music



Obaapa Christy



Empress Gifty



Kobby Psalm



Joe Mettle



Perez Music



Akesse Brempong



Best Album



Golden Boy – KiDi – WINNER



No Pressure – Sarkodie



Loyalty – D-Black



Alpha – Mr Drew



Madina To The Universe – M.anifest



Back 2 Basics – R2Bees



Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling



The Experience – Joe Mettle



Best Music Act GH/USA



JayHover



Achipalago – Winner



Jay Aura



Empress Afi



Vintage papi



Nana NYC



Kwesoul



Dreamz



Best Gospel Act GH/USA



Sandra Jaedon



Mill Addison



Sarah sings



Minister Mavis



Fritz Oakley

Kwabena Music – WINNER



Millicent Yankey



Humphrey Tettey



Best Music Video Director



Babs Direction



XBillz



Skyface – WINNER



Kofi Awuah



Snarez



Abdul hafiz



Director Abass



Best Record Label



Highly Spiritual – WINNER



Lynx Entertainment



Black Avenue Muzik



Ruff Town Records



Life Living Records



Best Entertainment Blog



Ameyaw Debrah



Nkonkonsa



GhKwaku



Yemmey Baba



Ronnie Is Everywhere



GH Hyper



ZionFelix – WINNER



Sammykaymedia



Best Comedy Act



Ekua Official



Comedian Warris



Akrobeto



Dr Likee



DKB



Made In Ghana



OB Amponsah



Clemento Suarez



SDK – WINNER



Best Movie Act



Yvonne Nelson – WINNER



Lydia Forson



Adjetey Annang



Lil Win



Aaron Adatsi



Roslyn Ngissah



Anthony Woode



Bernard Aduse Poku



Best Radio Personality



Andy Dosty (Hitz FM) – WINNER



Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)



Bernard Avle (Citi FM)



Giovanni Caleb (3FM)



Kojo Manuel (YFM)



Lexis Bill (Joy FM)



Nana Romeo (Accra FM)



Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)



Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)



DJ Slim (Radio 1)



Best TV Personality



Giovani Caleb



Nana Ama McBrown – WINNER



Juliet Bawuah



Jay Foley



Vim Lady



Captain Smart



Regina Van Helvert



Gloria Peprah



Best DJ (Ghana)

DJ Loft



DJ Fletch



DJ Faculty – WINNER



DJ Vyrusky



DJ MicSmith



iPhone DJ



DJ Mensah



AD DJ



DJ Millzy



Best African DJ



Uncle Waffles



DJ Neptune – WINNER



DJ E Cool



DJ Tunez



Best DJ GH/USA



DJ Akua – WINNER



RB Nice



DJ YungKofi



DJ Prince Paul /FSR



Kwame Fresh



Best Hypeman/MC



Jerry Adjorlolo



Kojo Manuel – WINNER



George Bannerman



Jay Time



Ogee The MC



MC Jerome



Jay Foley



Doreen Avio



Kabutey My MC



Best Entertainment TV Show



United ShowBiz -WINNER



Showbiz 360



Ahosepe



Upside Down



Powder room



In Bed with Adwen



Best Entertainment Radio Show



Daybreak Hitz



Showbiz A-Z



Adom Entertainment Hall



ShowBiz Extra



Ayekoo ayekoo – WINNER



3FM Drive



Best Producer Radio/TV



Mr Haglah



Godwin Lumen – WINNER



Mercy Bee



Ella Okuwendia



Philip Nai



Sandra Akakpo



Best Photographer



Manuel Photography



Rob Photography



Twins Dnt Beg – WINNER



Maxwell Jennings



Sorce Photography



Kay Studios



Smith Imaging



Best Event Sponsor



MTN



Vodafone



Kasapreko



Twellium Industries



GTP



Angel Group– WINNER

Best YouTuber/Vlogger



Wode Maya



Zion Felix



Kofi TV



Kobby Kyei



Kwadwo Sheldon – WINNER



Sammy Kay



Ameyaw Debrah



Big Scout Prempeh



Magraheb



Kwaku Manu



Best Dance Act



DanceGod Lloyd



Incredible Zigi – WINNER



Afrobeast



AfroNita



Holiboy



Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ



Lydrock



IamBemes/Prince



Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi



Best Sports Personality



Evelyn Badu



Samuel Takyi



Thomas Partey



Benjamin Azamati – WINNER



Coach Yussif Basigi



Best African Entertainer



Diamond Platnumz



Davido – WINNER



Broda Shaggi



Burna Boy



Funke Akindele



Sydney Talker



Nasty Black



Focalistic



Pearl Thusi



Tems



Wizkid



Oduma Essan



Best Stylist



Trendy Rail



Kulaperry – WINNER



The Style innovator



Am Fashion



Nana Kwasi Wiafe



Lakopue



Toure Designs



Best Diaspora Act



Michaela Coel



Abraham Attah



Michael Blackson – WINNER



Blackway



Stormzy



Blitz The Ambassador



Best GH/USA Event Promoter



Big Five



Project 8



Inside LLC – WINNER



Fantasy Entertainment



Goodfellas



Nana Frimpong



Shutdown



The Blackstarz



Best GH/Canada Act



Quabena Maphia

Slim flexx



Yaa Yaa – WINNER



AO



Mr S



GH Cali



Entertainer of the Year GH/USA



JayHover – WINNER



Charlie Dior



Archipalago



Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)



DJ Akuaa



Nana NYC



Naana Donkor Arthur



Best US/Africa DJ



DJ Tunez – WINNER



DJ Buka



DJ Nani



DJ Zimo



DJ Phlems



Best Music Act (Female)



Sefa – WINNER



Mona 4 Real



Adina Thembi



Wendy Shay



Efya



Gyakie



Cina soul



Wiyaala



Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)



Adinkra Radio – WINNER



Sankofa Radio



iRap TV



Joba Aba TV



HRETV



Entertainer of the Year



Black Sherif



Sarkodie



Shatta Wale



Stonebwoy



KiDi



Sefa



Dr Likee



Akrobeto – WINNER



Nana Ama McBrown



Thomas Partey



Discovery of the Year (Female)



Erkuah Official



Mona 4 Real – WINNER



Jackline Mensah



Givtti



Afia Pinamang



Edma Lawer



Music Producer of the Year



Liquid beatz



Killbeatz



Ronny Turn Me Up



Altranova



MOG Beats



Street Beatz



MixMaster Garzy



Nektunez – WINNER







EAN/DA