Check out the full list of winners at the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

The 4th edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA began on Friday night, July 8 and ended in the early hours of Saturday, July 9, 2022.
The award show was hosted at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York, USA.
This year’s event also makes a comeback of the award scheme following a two-year break due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA is geared towards celebrating the achievement and hard work of Ghanaian entertainers in and outside of Ghana.
Here is a full list of all the winners
Best Music Act Male
Mr Drew
Fameye
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal – WINNER
King Promise
Black Sherif
Camidoh
Discovery of the Year (Male)
Nanky
Tripcy
Jay Bhad
Talaat yaaky
Kawabanga
Black Sherif – WINNER
Chief One
Best Music Group
R2Bees
Keche – WINNER
Dope Nation
Lali & Lola
Gospel Act of the Year
Ohemaa Mercy – WINNER
Diana Hamilton
MOG Music
Obaapa Christy
Empress Gifty
Kobby Psalm
Joe Mettle
Perez Music
Akesse Brempong
Best Album
Golden Boy – KiDi – WINNER
No Pressure – Sarkodie
Loyalty – D-Black
Alpha – Mr Drew
Madina To The Universe – M.anifest
Back 2 Basics – R2Bees
Same Earth Different Worlds – Omar Sterling
The Experience – Joe Mettle
Best Music Act GH/USA
JayHover
Achipalago – Winner
Jay Aura
Empress Afi
Vintage papi
Nana NYC
Kwesoul
Dreamz
Best Gospel Act GH/USA
Sandra Jaedon
Mill Addison
Sarah sings
Minister Mavis
Fritz Oakley
Kwabena Music – WINNER
Millicent Yankey
Humphrey Tettey
Best Music Video Director
Babs Direction
XBillz
Skyface – WINNER
Kofi Awuah
Snarez
Abdul hafiz
Director Abass
Best Record Label
Highly Spiritual – WINNER
Lynx Entertainment
Black Avenue Muzik
Ruff Town Records
Life Living Records
Best Entertainment Blog
Ameyaw Debrah
Nkonkonsa
GhKwaku
Yemmey Baba
Ronnie Is Everywhere
GH Hyper
ZionFelix – WINNER
Sammykaymedia
Best Comedy Act
Ekua Official
Comedian Warris
Akrobeto
Dr Likee
DKB
Made In Ghana
OB Amponsah
Clemento Suarez
SDK – WINNER
Best Movie Act
Yvonne Nelson – WINNER
Lydia Forson
Adjetey Annang
Lil Win
Aaron Adatsi
Roslyn Ngissah
Anthony Woode
Bernard Aduse Poku
Best Radio Personality
Andy Dosty (Hitz FM) – WINNER
Ohemaa Woy3gy3 (Angel Fm)
Bernard Avle (Citi FM)
Giovanni Caleb (3FM)
Kojo Manuel (YFM)
Lexis Bill (Joy FM)
Nana Romeo (Accra FM)
Doreen Avio (Hitz FM)
Dr Pounds (Hitz FM)
DJ Slim (Radio 1)
Best TV Personality
Giovani Caleb
Nana Ama McBrown – WINNER
Juliet Bawuah
Jay Foley
Vim Lady
Captain Smart
Regina Van Helvert
Gloria Peprah
Best DJ (Ghana)
DJ Loft
DJ Fletch
DJ Faculty – WINNER
DJ Vyrusky
DJ MicSmith
iPhone DJ
DJ Mensah
AD DJ
DJ Millzy
Best African DJ
Uncle Waffles
DJ Neptune – WINNER
DJ E Cool
DJ Tunez
Best DJ GH/USA
DJ Akua – WINNER
RB Nice
DJ YungKofi
DJ Prince Paul /FSR
Kwame Fresh
Best Hypeman/MC
Jerry Adjorlolo
Kojo Manuel – WINNER
George Bannerman
Jay Time
Ogee The MC
MC Jerome
Jay Foley
Doreen Avio
Kabutey My MC
Best Entertainment TV Show
United ShowBiz -WINNER
Showbiz 360
Ahosepe
Upside Down
Powder room
In Bed with Adwen
Best Entertainment Radio Show
Daybreak Hitz
Showbiz A-Z
Adom Entertainment Hall
ShowBiz Extra
Ayekoo ayekoo – WINNER
3FM Drive
Best Producer Radio/TV
Mr Haglah
Godwin Lumen – WINNER
Mercy Bee
Ella Okuwendia
Philip Nai
Sandra Akakpo
Best Photographer
Manuel Photography
Rob Photography
Twins Dnt Beg – WINNER
Maxwell Jennings
Sorce Photography
Kay Studios
Smith Imaging
Best Event Sponsor
MTN
Vodafone
Kasapreko
Twellium Industries
GTP
Angel Group– WINNER
Best YouTuber/Vlogger
Wode Maya
Zion Felix
Kofi TV
Kobby Kyei
Kwadwo Sheldon – WINNER
Sammy Kay
Ameyaw Debrah
Big Scout Prempeh
Magraheb
Kwaku Manu
Best Dance Act
DanceGod Lloyd
Incredible Zigi – WINNER
Afrobeast
AfroNita
Holiboy
Joshua Agyapong/Dhat Boy AJ
Lydrock
IamBemes/Prince
Caleb Bonney/Ghanaboi
Best Sports Personality
Evelyn Badu
Samuel Takyi
Thomas Partey
Benjamin Azamati – WINNER
Coach Yussif Basigi
Best African Entertainer
Diamond Platnumz
Davido – WINNER
Broda Shaggi
Burna Boy
Funke Akindele
Sydney Talker
Nasty Black
Focalistic
Pearl Thusi
Tems
Wizkid
Oduma Essan
Best Stylist
Trendy Rail
Kulaperry – WINNER
The Style innovator
Am Fashion
Nana Kwasi Wiafe
Lakopue
Toure Designs
Best Diaspora Act
Michaela Coel
Abraham Attah
Michael Blackson – WINNER
Blackway
Stormzy
Blitz The Ambassador
Best GH/USA Event Promoter
Big Five
Project 8
Inside LLC – WINNER
Fantasy Entertainment
Goodfellas
Nana Frimpong
Shutdown
The Blackstarz
Best GH/Canada Act
Quabena Maphia
Slim flexx
Yaa Yaa – WINNER
AO
Mr S
GH Cali
Entertainer of the Year GH/USA
JayHover – WINNER
Charlie Dior
Archipalago
Kappacino (Clifford Owusu)
DJ Akuaa
Nana NYC
Naana Donkor Arthur
Best US/Africa DJ
DJ Tunez – WINNER
DJ Buka
DJ Nani
DJ Zimo
DJ Phlems
Best Music Act (Female)
Sefa – WINNER
Mona 4 Real
Adina Thembi
Wendy Shay
Efya
Gyakie
Cina soul
Wiyaala
Best Online Radio/TV (GH/USA)
Adinkra Radio – WINNER
Sankofa Radio
iRap TV
Joba Aba TV
HRETV
Entertainer of the Year
Black Sherif
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
KiDi
Sefa
Dr Likee
Akrobeto – WINNER
Nana Ama McBrown
Thomas Partey
Discovery of the Year (Female)
Erkuah Official
Mona 4 Real – WINNER
Jackline Mensah
Givtti
Afia Pinamang
Edma Lawer
Music Producer of the Year
Liquid beatz
Killbeatz
Ronny Turn Me Up
Altranova
MOG Beats
Street Beatz
MixMaster Garzy
Nektunez – WINNER
EAN/DA