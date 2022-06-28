Check out the looks served by Mona4Reall on her 30th birthday

Singer Mona4Reall

Mona4Reall slays for 30th birthday party

French Ambassador attends Mona's party



Singer spends thousands of cedis on birthday outfits



Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Mona Montrage, stage named Mona4Reall, shut down the city over the weekend on the occasion of her dirty 30th birthday party.



Mona understood the assignment and served over six jaw-dropping looks all for 'Chapter 30'. The singer, months ago, told fans to anticipate this year’s birthday celebration. She indeed put together a big birthday bash that had top vendors on board.



She rocked two red gowns, a beaded silver mini dress, and a deep-cut crystal dress on the night of the celebration.

Mona brought together seasoned Ghanaian celebrities and high-profile personalities including the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.



The celebrant did well to also invest in her official birthday photoshoot gowns put together by top Ghanaian designers.



Check out the dresses below:



























