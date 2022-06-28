0
Menu
Entertainment

Check out the looks served by Mona4Reall on her 30th birthday

Mona4Reall Bhw.png Singer Mona4Reall

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona4Reall slays for 30th birthday party

French Ambassador attends Mona's party

Singer spends thousands of cedis on birthday outfits

Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Mona Montrage, stage named Mona4Reall, shut down the city over the weekend on the occasion of her dirty 30th birthday party.

Mona understood the assignment and served over six jaw-dropping looks all for 'Chapter 30'. The singer, months ago, told fans to anticipate this year’s birthday celebration. She indeed put together a big birthday bash that had top vendors on board.

She rocked two red gowns, a beaded silver mini dress, and a deep-cut crystal dress on the night of the celebration.

Mona brought together seasoned Ghanaian celebrities and high-profile personalities including the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé.

The celebrant did well to also invest in her official birthday photoshoot gowns put together by top Ghanaian designers.

Check out the dresses below:











View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ghkwaku (@ghkwaku)

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below:



PDO/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries