Check out the massive net worth of Chance The Rapper whose visit to Ghana caused a big buzz

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett also known as 'Chance the Rapper' is an American rapper, record producer

Chance The Rapper was once highlighted by Complex magazine as one of the new Chicago rappers to look out for. Today, he is regarded as one of the most successful unsigned artists of all time and a three-time Grammy winner.

The 28-year-old burst into the industry with his first mixtape in 2011 after he was given a 10-day suspension for using marijuana in high school. He first released the single “Windows” in December 2011 and in April 2012 he released the mixtape titled “10 Day.” The mixtape earned praise, catapulting him to national stardom and a series of features and music tours.



He landed a concert tour of North America with Childish Gambino after he appeared on his sixth mixed tape. Chance’s mixtape, Acid Rap, released in 2013, reached #26 on the US Heatseekers chart and #63 on the US R&B and Hip Hop Chart.



He earned a BET nomination for Best Mixtape at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards. Chance wasn’t done yet. In 2016, his third mixtape, Coloring Book, streamed exclusively on Apple Music, debuted number 8 on the Billboard chart and was streamed over 57.3 million times its first week.



His exploits in music earned him seven Grammy nominations and he went on to win three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.



According to Celebrity Net Worth, he also got nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in July 2017 for a song he performed on Saturday Night Live with Kenan Thompson, Eli Brueggemann, and Will Stephens called “Last Christmas.”



Celebrity Net Worth reports that Chance earned $32 million between September 2016 and September 2018 for his endeavors. He also made more than $22 million from recording, touring, endorsements, and other sources of income between September 2017 and September 2018.

Between 2016 and 2018, he earned more than $50 million from his craft. In all, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that the American rapper is worth $25 million.



The American rapper was born Chancelor Jonathan Bennett in Chicago, Illinois on April 16, 1993. His mother, Lisa Bennett, worked for the Illinois Attorney General while his father Williams-Bennett was an aide to then-Senator Barack Obama.



Chance idolized Michael Jackson as a teenager but he started listening to hip-hop after hearing Kanye West on the radio. In sixth grade, he started rapping and even formed a hip-hop duo alongside a friend during his freshman year at Jones College Prep High School.



The award-winning musician visited Ghana this month as he had earlier promised in 2019. He was spotted at several sites and events but one of his activities that got a lot of people talking on social media was his visit to a church on Sunday, January 9. The rapper, in a post on Instagram, said the church where he worshipped was built by his family years ago.



After connecting with some musicians in the country, Chance also met with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to discuss among other things ways to bridge the gap between artistes in Ghana and the U.S.