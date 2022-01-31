Check out the names of the French Ambassador's goats kept as pets

Ambassador of France keeps goats and sheep as pets

Ambassador of France to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, has once again wowed the public with the announcement that she keeps goats and sheep as pets.



Anne Avé, who has cemented her name in the country, is known for her love and dedication to the nation.



GhanaWeb on several instances have reported times where she was spotted "being Ghanaian".

Right from queuing to buy waakye, to rocking traditional clothes and spending time with celebrities, she has embarked on several projects in the country.



Madam Anne Sophie Avé, who doubles as the Nkosuo Hemaa of Hani in the Bono Region, in a viral video captured by Ghanaian photographers, Twinsdontbeg, was seen introducing them to her pets that happen to be goats and sheep.



Interestingly, the Ambassador had named each one of them and loves talking to them as well, just like any other pet.



The youngest of them is called, Sarah, she came in just weeks ago and as she revealed, it is hard figuring out the father of Sarah as both billys and nannies were all kept in the same barn.



Pointing at them she revealed their names: "This is Raphelo, this is Roxy, this one is Sandro and the baby one is Sarah. She was born recently, we are not quite sure who is the dad of whom," she said.

Not only does she love her goats and sheep, but they also feed well.



Detailing her daily routine, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé while rocking her heels and suit was captured feeding her pets with dried corn.



It is quite rare to see Ghanaian keeping goats as pets instead they will love to consume.



Reacting to the video on Instagram, some locals who found her action 'weird' jokingly stated that they can't wait to have her goats for pepper soup.



Olivia Frimpong found it fascinating how goats were kept as pets. She quizzed: "Aponkye Krakra or pepper soup na your pet abi ?"

Another, Nene King had this to say: "Not in a typical Ghanaian home... Never."



A third, Mary Osei Bonsu wrote: "Eiiiii we need it for Ap)nkye nkrakra."



Check out the video below:



