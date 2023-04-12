1
Menu
Entertainment

Check out the spectacular view, huge landmarks spotted from Kojo Antwi’s home

Video Archive
Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abeiku Santana and Kojo Antwi were seated on the rooftop of the latter’s mansion where a breathtaking view was spotted behind them.

Lights formed a beautiful aesthetic and a lake was captured ‘sitting pretty’ behind the mansion which is situated in the heart of Weija, in Accra.

Abeiku Santana who was fascinated by the edifice said, “For us, it is a great privilege to be in his paradise, his mansion. This is a paradise! At the background, you will see the ocean, lake of Accra. You live in a paradise.”

Kojo Antwi, while absorbing the compliments, disclosed that he intends to transform the place into a commercial property that will soon be open to Ghanaians.

“Currently, I live in the Eastern region. I live in Kwahu. I don’t really live here but we are still preparing it for Ghanaians. We are doing some works on it, when we are done, it will be open to Ghanaians,” he stated

Touching on the view and the areas it transcends to, he cited some huge landmarks in the Central parts of Accra that can be spotted from his home.

“You can see as far as Cedi House, Movenpick HOTEL, Legon Tower from here.”

On claims that his home is situated in an earthquake-prone area, Kojo Antwi established: "Earthquake isn’t a volcano. Volcano erupts but earthquakes occur at the lowest part of the soil. But in all, if you intend to live here, then you must invest in your building. A lot of iron rods and others to make it strong. A lot of big men live here.”



Watch the video below from 27 minutes onwards:



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha