Check out this banging refix of Shatta Wale's 'Shoulder' hit single

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: Donesha Anthony, Contributor

All throughout the year, Shatta Wale's critics have been throwing jabs at him for losing the touch to produce hit records.

Shatta Wale after various songs which really didn't resonate with the general public shut his critics up after he dropped 'ON GOD' which got everyone talking.

And then he dropped the biggest potential hit after that called 'SHOULDER' which comes with the typical Shatta vibes.

Tons of fans are already jumping on the tune with a female rendition from female lyricist, Ruby Delart in less than 24 hours after its release.

Ruby Delart titles her rendition, 'ODA' which literally means 'YOU HAVE GROWN' in the Ga language.

The witty flows, deep lyrics, and humor-packed vibes from this young lady are worth grabbing your attention from start to finish.

DELART has been unique with her concepts, messages, and even the quality of her music videos.

Ruby Delart has already dropped hot jams like thank you gari, wundi, ohiani stubborn proud, Colombia pawda and p*ssy fit.

All of these are out-of-the-box concepts. Not the regular messages we hear in our everyday songs.

Check out her rendition to Shatta Wale's 'SHOULDER' song which happens to be the first refix as well as the official female version of the dancehall superstar's hit record below.

Source: Donesha Anthony, Contributor
