Check out what celebrities wore to Kojo Jones’s beach wedding

Kojo Jones marries Rachel



Attending one of the most talked-about wedding ceremonies that scream class, wealth and luxury, one can’t get their fashion trends wrong by looking ordinary.



The lavish wedding ceremony of one of Ghana’s wealthiest business moguls and CEO of Empire Domus held at the Labadi Beach Hotel had many familiar faces - from TV, radio, and politics in attendance.



It was no surprise the crème de la crème of society showed up to throw their weight behind the groom all dressed up in style and vogue.

The styles and trends personalities presented themselves in was nothing short of class.



John Dumelo and his wife showed up in classy mid-90s wear, while Cookie T of TV3 donned a pink ball dress like the Cinderella from the books.



Among other personalities were Harold Mensah, Keche Joshua, Kennedy and Tracy Osei Despite (Kency), the Adinkra couple among others.



The marriage ceremony was no different from the beautiful kente colours that were displayed at the engagement ceremony of the couple on March 23, 2022.



The kente fabric guests wore to the engagement ceremony of Kojo Jones and Rachel’s traditional union projected the country’s indigenous heritage blended with trendy fashion, styles and designs.

Social media saw many beautiful pictures from Kumasi at the groom and the bride’s engagement ceremony popping up on their social feeds just like on their wedding day.



To see what some of your favourite stars wore to The Jones Bond 2022 wedding, scroll down for more:

















