Check out why Toni Braxton gets 60% of royalties on Burna Boy's 'Last Last'

Nigerian Musician, Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, has revealed that American singer, Toni Braxton, gets 60 percent of royalties from his hit single, “Last Last”.

According to Burna Boy, the track which was produced by Chopstix features a sample of Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.”



He made this known during an interview with Episode 174 of the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast as they speak about his songs.



Burna Boy mentioned that he has always wanted to sample the song “He Wasn't Man Enough”. He got Chopstix to produce the track because he knew the producer of the record.



The singer in his chat described the experience as a special creative process and hoped that Toni Braxon will one day show up at one of his events.

He said,



“It was actually my idea, to be honest.



I just wanted to use that sample and I knew Chopstix could do something crazy with it. I just pointed that sh*t out and he took it from there. That’s one of the most creative processes ever.



“But she is taking 60 percent of the sh*t. I’m not complaining. Hopefully, she even comes out to one of the shows.”