Check some images from Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday event

Despite's birthday in pictures

It was a big day for millionaire, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who turned 61 on February 2, 2023, with his family and loved ones surrounding him.

In some images that have been shared on social media by blogger, GhHyper, have captured important moments for viewers' pleasure.



These images grab special moments of the Despite Media boss' arrival in his white, luxurious Brabus car to his friend, Dr. Ofori Sarpong’s house, where all the East Legon Executive Club members had gathered.



As soon as he arrived, members of his family and friends came up to him to wish him a happy birthday.



They then proceeded to have breakfast at the Peduase Valley resort and went to the Akropong School for the Deaf to donate some items, including GHC200,000.



As part of the celebrations marking his birthday, he also paid a courtesy call to John Agyekum Kuffuor.

Scroll below to check out the images from Despite's birthday:





















































ADA/DA