Check the full list of 2021 VGMA nominees

Nominees for the VGMAs22

Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, early this year on Saturday, April 3, 2021, announced the first batch of nominees for the 22nd edition of the award scheme.

The VGMAs is set up to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of artistes and stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry.



See the nominees list below:



Hiplife Song of the Year



Dope Nation Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Thank God



Strongman ft Kelvyn Boy – Pilolo



Mr. Drew x Kyrmi ft All Stars – Dw3 Remix



Keche ft Kuami Eugene – No Dulling



Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene – Happy Day



Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay – Enough is Enough



Tulenkey ft Kelvyn Boy & Medikal – Ghetto Boy



Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur – Long Life



Highlife Song of the Year



Akwaboah – Posti Me



Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah – Playboy



Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes



Kuami Eugene – Open Gate



Sista Afia ft. Fameye – Party



KiDi – Enjoyment



Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung – Asabone



Mr. Drew ft. Kelvyn boy – Later



Hip-Hop Song of the Year



Bosom P-Yung – Ataa Adowa



Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B – La Hustle Remix



Dead peepol ft Rich Kent – Otan hunu

Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman – Force Dem to Play Nonsense



Yaw Tog Sore ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd – Sore



Kweku Flick – Money



Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole – Akobam



Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Ypee – Ekorso



Kwesi Arthur – Live from 233



Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year



Adina – Why



Samini – Forever



MzVee – Sheriff



Larruso ft Stonebowy & Kwesi Arthur – Killy Killy Remix



Jah Lead – Lonely



Kaphun ft Stonebowy – Make Up



Kofi Jamar ft Stonebowy – Mi Dey Up Remix



Gospel Song of the Year



Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle – Blessed



Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favour Everywhere



Diana Hamilton – Adom



Empress Gifty – Jesus Over Do



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



MoG Music – Jesus



Kofi Karikari – Who say God No Dey



Kobby Sam ft. Okey Sokay – Jeleli



Afrobeats / Afropop Song of the Year

Adina ft Stonebowy – Take Care of You



Gyakie – Forever



Darkovibes ft King Promise – Inna Song



KiDi – Say Cheese



Wendy Shay – Emergency



King Promise – Sisa



Kelvyn Boy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes – Momo



Mr. Drew – Let Me Know



Camidoh – Maria



Kwesi Arthur – Turn on the Lights



Artiste of the Year



Adina



Diana Hamilton



KiDi



Kuami Eugene



Medikal



Sarkodie



Song Writer of the Year



Diana Hamilton – Adom



Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scene



Adina – Hyedin



Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo



Abiana – Adun Lei



Epixode – Too Much

International Collaboration of the Year



Celestine Donkor ft Evelyn Wanjiru – Favor Everywhere



Efya ft Tiwa Savage – The One



Kofi Kinaata ft Patoranking – Something Nice



Kumi Eugene ft Falz – Show Body



Kwesi Arthur ft Joeboy – Baajo



Sarkodie ft E40 – CEO Flow



Pappy Kojo ft Busisiwa – Thomas Pompoyeyew Rmx



EP of the Year



KiDi – Blue



Gyakie – Seed



GuiltyBeatz – Different



Edem – Mood Swings



Kwesi Arthur – Sorry for the Wait this Not the Tape



Kofi Jamar – The Truth



Best African Artiste



BurnaBoy



Davido



Wizkid



Master KG



Fireboy DML



Omah Lay



Best New Artiste



Amerado

Bosom P Yung



Dead Peepol



Gyakie



Kofi Jamar



Camidoh



Kweku Flick



Larruso



Mr. Drew



Yaw Tog



VGMA Unsung Act



Nanky



Oseikrom Sikani



Malcolm Nuna



Kobby Tuesday



Kwame Yogot



Adelaide The Seer



Naana Blu



Queendalyn Yurglee



Instrumentalist of the Year



Joshua Moszi



Nana Yaw Sarfo



Emmanuel Bludo



Enoch Owuraku Kissi



Prince Sennah