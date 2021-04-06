Checkout Fella Makafui’s expensive birthday surprise to her hubby, Medikal

Love indeed is sweet as Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has surprised her husband Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known as Medikal as he celebrated his birthday on Monday, April 5, 2021.

The rapper attained the age of 27 and his wife, Mrs Frimpong took to social media to celebrate his ‘king’ as she shared some videos of them and some of the moments they had both had with their daughter, Island Frimpong.



In other videos sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Fella Makafui was seen presenting her husband, Medikal with expensive gifts and lots of gift bags on a bed as a surprise.



The rapper who was surprised by tbe gesture of his wife was seen kissing the forehead of Fella after she told him that the bags which contained Christian Dior, Versace, and other expensive items, were his.

Fella and Medikal later were seen loved up in a pool at a coded location having fun to spice up the day.



Watch video below:



