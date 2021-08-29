Checkout the lavish 73rd birthday party of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

The founder and leader of the Kantanka Group of companies, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka turned 73 on Thursday, August 26, 2021, but Saturday, August 28, 2021, saw a ‘royal like’ birthday party held for him to celebrate his immense impact on Africa.

As captured by the lenses of Sammy Kay media, there were a lot of many highlights on the day as the invited guests had a pleasant and enjoyable evening.



Present at the lavish birthday party was Kofi Kinaata who once again thrilled the guests with his back to back hit songs.



Actor, Akrobeto as usual came through with hilarious vibes as he hit the dancefloor with some dancing moves.



Apostle Kwadwo Safo is a man of many talents, as his knowledge spans from diverse fields such as agriculture, technology, manufacturing, creative arts and many others.

Also as a renowned man of God and scientist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo is one of the few Africans to manufacture cars with his Kantanka Automobile growing to be a global brand.



Watch the birthday celebration below:



