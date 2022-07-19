5
Entertainment

Cheddar shows off latest Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2022

Cheddar's Car Cheddar shows off new ride

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cheddar brags about three new luxurious cars

Reactions as expensive cars are displayed

Cheddar among socialites who flaunt their wealth

Founder and CEO of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development Company Limited, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom, has displayed in his home the latest Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2022.

In a video shared on the millionaire’s Instagram account on July 19, 2022, he was spotted dressed in a cream ‘Agbada’ while he asked some of his workers about his Maybach, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

“What’s up with my Lambo?” Cheddar asked while an unidentified man behind the camera responded, “all done, calibration done” which he followed up with another question, “740 BHP?” The man responded, “Sharp”.

The millionaire then turned towards another man who wasn't visible to the camera asking, “what's up with the Ferrari” he replied saying, “100%” and followed up with another question about his Maybach.

After asking about the three luxurious cars, the millionaire walked towards the Rolls Royce Cullinan 2022 and drove off.

A post shared by FREEDOM JACOB CAESAR (@iamfreedom)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
