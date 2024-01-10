Cheddar, what is this? – Sonnie Badu reacts to ‘The New Force’ unveiling

Cheddar (left) is being congratulated by Sonnie Badu (right)

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu, has made an interesting remark after Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, officially announced that he is the one behind The New Force political movement.

He congratulated Cheddar for taking such bold to embark on a political agenda which seeks to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship they have been battling for some time now.



In a remark that seems sarcastic, Sonnie Badu stated that he would like to be appointed as the Minister for Youth and Sports should his bid for the presidency be successful in the future.



He also mentioned the roles that should be given to artistes such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Kwaw Kesse in his future government, however, he noted that he was just joking.



“Cedar, Asem ben nie? BEDIAKO, you are literally living your name... well, I want minister of youth and sports so I can travel with the Black stars... and please, give ministers of entertainment to... Nii Amah, Livingston and Obidi... Then give Agriculture to Kwaw Kese, I will help him find all fertile grounds to plant intampi... just kidding... But on a serious note, Congratulations my brother, it’s a bold step,” he wrote on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB



View the Instagram post below



