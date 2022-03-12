Cheers, hugs as Chairman Wontumi storms Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral

Chairman Wontumi mourns with Afia Schwarzenegger

Celebrities commiserate with Afia Schwarzenegger



Afia Schwarzenegger buries late father



Benard Antwi Boisiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, made an appearance at Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s funeral amidst resounding cheers from the crowd.



Afia Schwarzenegger upon setting eyes on the Ashanti regional Chairman run into his arms as he carefully stroked her back and spoke some words of encouragement to her.



Chairman Wontumi, became the centre of attraction as there was a seemingly abrupt halt in mourning and all attention was diverted to him.



The teaming audience who were excited by his presence showered appellations on him and he waved back.

One can recall that before the final funeral rites of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Wontumi paid a visit to the comedienne at her residence.



Meanwhile, scores of sympathizers are seated at the ongoing funeral ceremony of Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father, Mr. Augustine Agyei, which is being held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12 2022.



Clad in white with a touch of black, the likes of Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy and many others have been captured seated at the funeral grounds to mourn with their friend’s late father.



Watch the video below







