Chemphe opens up about his transition from secular R&B to gospel music

Gospel musician, Chemphe

Formerly known as a popular, secular R&B artiste, Henry Agyekum, better known as Chemphe, has revealed that his roots have always been deeply connected to the church.

In a 3xtra.tv report, Chemphe shared insights into his personal and musical journey, highlighting a significant shift that occurred in his life in 2015.



The artiste, now going by the moniker Israel Chemphe, spoke candidly about his decision to transition to gospel music and embrace his faith.



He pointed to the release of his song ‘God is Good’ in 2015, coinciding with his wedding, as a pivotal moment in his music career.



Reflecting on his upbringing, Chemphe said, "I have always been a church boy. I was made a music pastor in 2010, and along the way, I was actively involved in church work as a music director."



However, it was a divine invitation that led Chemphe to delve even deeper into his faith and musical expression.



"There was an invitation by God that made me go deeper than what you see now, and so someone will say there was a calling," he explained.

This invitation prompted him to place a greater emphasis on prayer and introspection, ultimately leading him to be regarded as a firebrand for God.



Chemphe emphasized that he believes he has found his purpose and has wholeheartedly embraced it. He is currently a pastor who worships with the Empowerment Worship Center.



His latest project, titled ‘Ayeyi’ reflects his continued commitment to spreading the message of faith, hope, and gratitude through gospel music.



Before his transition, Chemphe had enjoyed chart-topping tracks such as ‘Number One,’ ‘Why You Dey Treat Am Bad,’ and ‘Left Over.’







