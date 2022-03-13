Chief of Staff gave me GH₵50,000, helped in flying my father’s coffin to Ghana – Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger eulogizes Chief of Staff

Afia Schwarzenegger has expressed her utmost gratitude to Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei Opare, for donating GH₵50,000 to her and playing a huge role in transporting her father’s coffin into the country.



In an appreciation post shared on her Instagram page, Afia claimed that Mrs. Frema Osei Opare contributed immensely towards giving her father a befitting burial.



“A good mother who provides for her children. What would I have done without you? Without you, I don’t even know how my father’s coffin would’ve been flown into the country. I’m on my knees and I want to thank you. Thank you, my mother. God bless you…you gave me 50,000 cedis and asked me to inform you about any extra cost…which extra cost after the huge sum you gave me? People said God will bless me for giving my father a befitting burial. I divide such blessings into two and give you half of it.”



Earlier, the controversial comedienne claimed that Fadda Dickson contributed immensely in the GH₵2billion, worth of funeral she organized for her late father.

Afia disclosed that at a point, Fadda Dickson flew a specialist into the country to attend to her late father, whose health deteriorated at that time.



“let’s give honour to whom honour is due. Father Dickson said I shouldn’t announce this but I cannot keep calm. Who should I praise? Patapaa? Or Tornado? When my father was alive, Fadda Dickson footed almost all the expenses. At a point he flew a specialist to Ghana to attend to my dad. He said he’ll do all he can to save my father because he doesn’t want to break my heart.



"Eii Ghanaians, help me thank Fadda Dickson. Where would I have gotten 2 billion cedis, a whopping 2 billion cedis to organize my father’s funeral? I mean where? The whole world tried to break my relationship with Fadda Dickson but it didn’t work,” she earlier stated in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Afia’s late father’s funeral which was held at the KNUST poolside in Kumasi on March 12, 2022, witnessed a host of high-profile dignitaries including politicians and showbiz celebrities.



Watch the video below



