Childbirth isn’t benchmark for motherhood – Counselor explains

Bab And Mother73 Mothers should take care of all children as their own

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Author, Relationship and Marriage Counselor, Catherine Onwioduokit, has emphatically stated that childbirth isn’t the only criteria for being a mother.

In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.TV Ghana’s Christian Connect show, she said, “I want to let women know that, you could be a mother without necessarily going to the labor room.”

According to her, most women only take responsibility, love and show affection to the children they gave birth to whereas, every child should be treated as their own.

“They need to be mindful that, there are children looking to be loved, accepted and be taken care of. This is why a mother is any woman who takes responsibility for children, whether their biological, adopted or by just being guardians over children birthed into a family or church,” she added.

She is of the view that a mother is one who should just decide to take care of every child they see around because “That qualifies you under God to become a mother.”

