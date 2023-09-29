‘Childish’ Bro Sammy seeks my approval before spewing gibberish about me in interviews – Ernest Opoku

Gospel musician Ernest Opoku Jnr. has said he shares a close bond with colleague Bro Sammy, who he considers a grandson, claiming that the latter routinely seeks his guidance and approval before making any controversial remarks or granting interviews about him.

During an appearance on The Delay Show, Ernest Opoku criticized Bro Sammy, describing him as childish. Ernest Opoku emphasized that Sammy needs to mature in his approach to the industry and pointed out his seniority in the business, suggesting that Sammy is not his mate nor his senior.



“I have always maintained that Sammy is childish. He needs to grow up,” Ernest Opoku said. It’s untrue he’s older than me in this business. He is my grandson. He’s a child in ministration.”



“He’s my grandson. He calls me before he grants those dubious interviews,” Ernest Opoku claimed. “He calls me for clearance. Don’t take his utterances about us seriously. Whatever he says on air about us, he discussed with me and had the greenlight before making such public utterances.”



"It is the reason I don't respond to his remarks," Ernest Opoku added.



The two gospel musicians have courted controversies with their actions and utterances in the past and subsequently faced backlash from a section of the public.



In March 2023, a video that captured Sammy and Ernest Opoku in a struggle to throw punches at each other went viral amidst criticisms as some detected it was a publicity stunt to promote Ernest Opoku’s 20th anniversary in music.

Sammy had reportedly referred to Ernest Opoku as his 'small boy' during an interview. In response, Ernest Opoku demanded an apology as a prerequisite for attending his 20th anniversary concert.



Meanwhile, Ernest Opoku has said a joint project with Bro Sammy will be released before long.







