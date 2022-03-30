0
Children with albinism should not be isolated – Parents advised

Albino Zambia Children living with albinism should be allowed to socialize

Wed, 30 Mar 2022

Helena Narh Fenuku, a businesswoman who lives with albinism, has advised parents of children living with albinism not to isolate them from other children.

In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on eTVGhana’s Girl Vibes show, she warned that keeping a child away from other children just because they live with albinism kills their self-esteem and confidence, and leaves them introverted for the rest of their lives.

“If you prevent me from going out, how will I socialize? It kills their confidence, so, we are appealing to the parents of children with albinism to encourage their children to help them build more confidence in order to grow and not to be left out”, she said.

She further encouraged children living with albinism to socialize and get educated, build their confidence and acquire the needed knowledge in school, to grow up and sensitize the public on albinism.

