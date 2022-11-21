0
Chiropractor offers safe sex advice on ‘Steamy nights with Kati G’

Kati G.png Kati G is the host of Steamy Nights on MX24

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: Kati G

Have you ever had some concerns with regard to you and your partner’s sexual lifestyle?

Have you ever at a point, felt uneasiness while practising certain sexual positions and can’t figure out why?

Television presenter, Kati G, feeds viewers with expert advice on issues relating to practising a healthy sexual life.

She interacts with a medical expert, Dr. Augustine, who sheds more light on the dangers associated with practising certain sex positions.

Dr. Augustine, a professional chiropractor, shares some advice on how some dangerous sex positions can result in long-term medical conditions.

He also delivers tips that can help avoid such situations and many other interesting discussions on Steamy Nights with Kati G, which airs every Thursday on MX24 TV.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MX24 Digital (@mx24gh)

Source: Kati G
