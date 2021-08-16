Choirmaster goes lingerie shopping for wife, social media reacts

• Choirmaster has been captured on social media hunting for panties for his wife

• Beverly lost property in a fire disaster and stressed she had no panties to wear



• Friends and sympathizers have since been making donations



Husband of Beverly Afaglo, Eugene Baah, popularly known as Choirmaster has stormed a lingerie shop to purchase some underwear for his wife who lost all her personal effects through fire.



This comes after Beverly in an interview with HitzFM’s Andy Dosty said she cannot even boast of a pair of underwear after her house was reduced to a pile of ruins by a raging fire on August 9, 2021.



“I’m in my sister’s house, my children, and my mother. There were a lot of valuables. The things I sell were all gone. My mother has refused to eat, she feels sorry. She feels she caused it. I don’t have anything, no panties to wear, nothing. I need to build again, I need to start all over again. My husband is in America, he doesn’t live with us anymore,” she said in the interview.



But displaying his romantic prowess, Choirmaster posted a video of himself on his Instagram page scouting through some panties and soliciting views on which one to select.

He posted a video of himself on social media with the caption;



“Making sure I restore my favorite underwears. Ladies! I need your help.”



Scores of social media users have since reacted to his post with some describing him as a caring husband.



Also, his decision to shop for his wife has somewhat squashed rumours of separation between the couple.



Choirmaster and his wife, Beverly Afaglo were alleged to have separated following the musician’s permanent relocation to the United States without her.



