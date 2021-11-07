Choose a man who can lead your personal life – Celestine Donkor advises

Celestine Donkor, Gospel Musician

Celestine Donkor has advised Ghanaian ladies ready to get married to choose men who are capable of leading their personal lives and basic needs.

The Ghanaian gospel musician cautioned women that the men women get married to automatically became leaders of their lives. So, it is necessary for a woman to know the man she intends to get married to. She added that the woman should know if the man is financially sound, spiritually strong, and wants the best for his wife.



“Women out there, whether you like it or not, the man you are choosing, you are actually voting for a leader on your personal life, so you need to actually study the manifesto and make sure the person can actually lead you as a woman you should get a man who can lead you spiritually, lead you financially, a man who can have some positive control over your life but not commanding you and wants the best the best for you,” She told NY DJ on Y 102.5 FM during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show.



Celestine Donkor further explained a leader as an individual who is tasked with the growth of his or her followers and made reference to national politics and how citizens agitated if the leaders they vote into power do otherwise expected of them.

“A leader is supposed to help the followers grow, become better, have a comfortable life, have a better life, that is why when we vote people into power and they are not doing what they are supposed to do we get angry and that is exactly how it is supposed to be in marriage,” she explained.



The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Best Female Vocalist of the year appreciated her husband for being a great leader in her music career and her personal life.



