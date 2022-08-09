0
Choose between marital success and your circle of friends - Don Little tells Tracey Boakye

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor Don Little has stated that the success of Tracey Boakye's recent marriage is heavily reliant on her ability to shun her current circle of friends.

The Kumawood actress and social media sensation recently got married to her German-based boyfriend, Frank Badu Ntiamoah in a very talked-about ceremony in Kumasi.

Amidst the various discussions about her marriage, some persons have predicted doom for the newlywed.

Speaking on Oman Channel's Judgement Day, Don Little said, the actress should "do away with friendships and realise that you are no more single. Don't listen to your friend's advice but make your husband your advisor because some of your friends could not hold on to their marriages.

''If it were up to me alone she should do away with her friends."

Known as the Mafia Gang, Tracey Boakye and her cohort of friends including Afia Schwarznegger and Diamond Appiah have been the subjects of various controversies courting several criticisms.

The leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha following the marriage of Tracey asked that she dissociate herself from Afia Schwarznegger and Diamond Appiah. According to Kumchacha, the two contrary to their public show of affection are working to undermine the success of her marriage.

Falling short to mention names, Don Little urged Tracey to watch her circle of friends stating "if Tracey wants to see some of the things said about her marriage come to pass, she should go on and continue with friendships. But if she is willing to see her marriage succeed she should avoid friends."

