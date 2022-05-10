1
Choose your Maid of Honour with extreme caution- Empress Gifty

Hopeson And Empress Gifty 21 Empress Gifty with her husband Hopeson Adorye

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Gifty Adorye, affectionately called Empress Gifty has sent a message across to women to be careful of the people they choose as their maids of honour.

According to her, some of the friends are wickedly envious of what one may have, hence the advice.

One cannot tell what informed her advice but it has been alleged by some Bloggers that one of her Maids tried to enter “her way”.

Empress Gifty who used to be called Gifty Osei divorced her first Husband, Prophet Elisha Osei in 2014.

On December 28, 2018, Empress Gifty got married to Mr Hopeson Adorye at a private ceremony in Tema Community 11.

The Gospel Musician seem to be having a good relationship with her husband as she has been seen glowing and growing in her craft.

Her Husband has also been sighted supporting her publicly during her album launch and other programmes.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, Empres Gifty wrote, ” Be careful the people you choose to be your maid of honour. Some are wickedly envious of what you have.”

The above caption came with a photo of her, her husband, Mr Hopeson Adorye and their bridal team which included her bridesmaids.

