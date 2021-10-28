'Choose your women wisely' – Funny Face advises young men

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Funny Face has cautioned young men to be mindful when choosing a partner in order not to repeat his past mistakes.

The comedian who has been through countless hurdles due to his ordeal with his ex-wife and 'baby mama' has advised young men to learn from his experience.



Funny Face made the comments during a live video session with his fans while being confined at the Accra Psychiatric hospital.



"Boys choose wisely. Please choose wisely. When you're going in for a woman, choose wisely. I'm speaking to over six million followers of mine. A woman can mess you up, She can destroy your life," he stated.



This was after he was ordered by the court to stay off social media for a month.

The order was to keep Funny Face from engaging in any further outbursts but he defied court orders and decided to interact with his fans.



Watch the video below:



