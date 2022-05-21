0
Chop the money because you deserve it all - Kwadwo Safo Jnr to wife

Kwadwo Safo Wife Jdjdfnjfd.png Zainab Bonkano and husband, Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Sat, 21 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's wife dazzles in new photos

Kantanka Automobile CEO celebrates wife on social media

Kwadwo Safo makes a confession about his wife

Zainab Bonkano, the wife of Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has gone all out for her 32nd birthday photoshoot.

The beautiful Zainab Bonkano, better known as Oheneyere Akosua Safo, is known for her taste in fashion and luxury. She is mostly styled by top Ghanaian designers for all her special occasions.

To mark this year's celebrations, she employed Focus and Blur Photography to handle her chic and boujee themed photos that have garnered impressive comments on social media.

Her husband in an appreciation post on the occasion of her birthday, thanked her for the sacrifices made for the family, adding that she deserves to spend his money.

"Happy birthday to her Royal Highness Zainab Akosua Safo. The one and only Queen to the Kantanka dynasty. Akosua chop the money oooo. You deserve it I LOVE YOU ZEEZU aka Ayabongo lol," parts of his Instagram post read.

The mother of three in 2021 held a high-priced birthday party that had on board all the biggest vendors in the country.

