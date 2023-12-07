Chris Attoh’s ex and Bolanle Ninalowo's love affair: 'Be happy for them' - Media personality to critics

Bolanle Ninalowo and Damilola Adegbite are rumoured to be dating

Popular on-air personality, Daddy Freeze appears to have backed the newest couple in town, Damilola Adegbite and Bolanle Ninalowo.

The media personality has asked the popular actor not to pay heed to critics, and discouraging utterances that might compel him to let go of his new found love.



In an Instagram post, Daddy Freeze, while chiding critics, rather asked them to be happy for the couple.



Freeze gave an example of how he was happy the day his ex-girlfriend left him, adding, he regained his happiness right after that.

He added, that although there were claims that she was irreplaceable, his current wife, brings him so much happiness, more than he has ever experienced.



“If Bolanle Ninalowo says it is Adedamee he finds joy with, leave them alone and be happy for them. I was rejoicing the day my ex left me. When I was with her, I used to stay back in the office till 11 pm because there was no happiness in the house but with tastebuds, I don’t like to leave the house. She makes me happy. I don’t have a girlfriend. If you are my girlfriend, I challenge you to come out and tell the world”.



