Chris Brown praises Wizkid on his successful O2 arena concert

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Chris Brown has extended a congratulatory message to Wizkid on his excellent performance at the O2 Arena on the first day of his planned three-day tour.

The American singer joined Wizkid on stage at the O2 Arena and posted a video of the performance online, along with a goodwill message to the Nigerian superstar.



Asides Chris Brown, the like of Skepta, Ella Mai, and Buju were featured on Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album and performed their collaborations with the singer at the show.



When Chris Brown joined Wizkid on stage at the O2 Arena, the audience was pleasantly thrilled.



Sharing some highlights of the event online, Chrisbrown sent this sweet message to Wizkid;

So FU**ing proud/thankful of/for my bro @wizkidayo for his achievements we been homies for 10 years +. LONDON I CANT EVEN BEGIN TO THANK YOU ENOUGH FOR THE LOVE YALL HAVE SHOWED ME . Truly a moment I will forever be grateful for. #breezyseason



Watch video below:



