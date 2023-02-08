0
Menu
Entertainment

Chris Brown was my childhood idol; I dream of collaborating with him – KiDi

Kidi Chris Brown Ghanaian singer KiDi (L) American singer Chris Brown (R)

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian singer and record producer KiDi has revealed that American Hiphop/R&B titan Chris Brown was his childhood idol.

The Lynx and EMPIRE signee was speaking to the +44 show on Amazon Music, when he was asked who his dream collaborations are.

"This is tough because the list is really long," he said.

Expressing his faith for a dream come true he said: "The universe is listening," and then revealed his ultimate dream collaboration will be with "Chris Brown because like... [He was my] childhood idol."

The second artiste he mentioned was: "Drake," and lastly, he quickly added that: "If Rihanna comes back to making music, I'd definitely like to hit the studio with her."

On the African continent, the 'Touch It' hitmaker said: "I'd love to make records with a couple of people as well." He did not mention any names, however.

"Fingers crossed," he said enthusiastically.

Mr Dennis 'KiDi' Dwamena also disclosed that his favourite song to perform is: "probably my song 'Blessed' featuring Mavado.

"I don't know [but] there's something very spiritual about that song. Whenever I'm on stage, it speaks to me, you know. The song itself tells me about how it's easy to focus on all the bad things happening in your life but sometimes you forget to just be grateful that we are blessed to be alive," he explained.

"So whenever I'm stage, when it gets to that song, it's just some little spirit in me that like rekindles, you know? and I love performing it," he remarked.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false