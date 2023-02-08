Chris Brown was my childhood idol; I dream of collaborating with him – KiDi

Ghanaian singer KiDi (L) American singer Chris Brown (R)

Ghanaian singer and record producer KiDi has revealed that American Hiphop/R&B titan Chris Brown was his childhood idol.

The Lynx and EMPIRE signee was speaking to the +44 show on Amazon Music, when he was asked who his dream collaborations are.



"This is tough because the list is really long," he said.



Expressing his faith for a dream come true he said: "The universe is listening," and then revealed his ultimate dream collaboration will be with "Chris Brown because like... [He was my] childhood idol."



The second artiste he mentioned was: "Drake," and lastly, he quickly added that: "If Rihanna comes back to making music, I'd definitely like to hit the studio with her."



On the African continent, the 'Touch It' hitmaker said: "I'd love to make records with a couple of people as well." He did not mention any names, however.

"Fingers crossed," he said enthusiastically.



Mr Dennis 'KiDi' Dwamena also disclosed that his favourite song to perform is: "probably my song 'Blessed' featuring Mavado.



"I don't know [but] there's something very spiritual about that song. Whenever I'm on stage, it speaks to me, you know. The song itself tells me about how it's easy to focus on all the bad things happening in your life but sometimes you forget to just be grateful that we are blessed to be alive," he explained.



"So whenever I'm stage, when it gets to that song, it's just some little spirit in me that like rekindles, you know? and I love performing it," he remarked.