Chris Rock’s silence after slap tortures Will Smith - Michael Blackson

I will sue anyone who slaps me, Michael Blackson

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock over wife's bald hair joke



Michael Blackson says slap at Oscars will have a bad impact on Will Smith’s legacy



The world was shocked when Hollywood megastar, Will Smith, slapped seasoned stand-up comedian Chris Rock on the face at the just-ended Oscars award.



The comedian was slapped for making a joke about Jada Smith’s bald hair.



Reacting to the situation in an exclusive interview with Doreen Avio, popular American-based Ghanaian stand-up comedian, Michael Blackson, is of the view that Chris Rock’s silence and calm after the humiliating incident disturbs the peace of Will Smith.

According to the comedian, he believes that Will Smith has been left with the burden of thinking of what move Chris Rock would take next.



“It’s like when someone comes to do something to you, and you begin to think about what’s going to happen; is he going to sue me or what’s going to happen? That curiosity alone is torture to Will Smith,” he told Joy Entertainment.



Tackling a question of what he would do if he was Chris Rock, Michael Blackson replied that he would not hesitate to sue anyone who slaps him.



“Let me tell you this on record, I would not think twice to sue anyone who slaps me. It shouldn’t even be on stage. I am suing!”



The comedian classified Will Smith’s move as ‘dumb’; adding that it will have a detrimental effect on the actor’s career and legacy as one of the greatest to ever grace the big screens.

“Maybe. Will Smith is very famous and said to himself, ‘I don’t want to be famous anymore, let me do this dumbest thing in the world so I could be infamous,’ and that’s exactly what happened to him,” Michael Blackson explained.



