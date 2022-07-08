Chris Rock's silence is torturing Will Smith - Michael Blackson

American-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson

American-based Ghanaian comedian, Michael Blackson, has said Will Smith is being tormented by Chris Rock’s silence after his infamous slap at the Oscars went viral.



In an exclusive interview with Joy Entertainment, the comedian claims Chris Rock’s prolonged silence after his apology on July 27, 20222, is eating up Will Smith.



“It’s like when someone comes to do something to you, and you begin to think about what’s going to happen. Is he going to sue me, or what’s going to happen? That curiosity alone is torture to Will Smith,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michael has cited that should he have to experience what Chris Rock did, he was going to sue whoever slapped him.



He contended that almost every comedian was offended by the action of Will Smith on the night of the Academy Awards while adding that Will may have been tired of being famous.



“Don’t get it wrong; at least we all got a 10-minute news material to talk about. I made fun of Will Smith because of that.



“Maybe, Will Smith is very famous and said to himself, ‘I don’t want to be famous anymore, let me do this dumbest thing in the world so I could be infamous,’ and that’s exactly what happened to him.”



Although Will made a public apology, fans and friends of the actors are waiting to hear or know the action Chris will take next.

At his Boston show, the veteran actor cum comedian passed a brief comment about the incident on his stand-up show and has yet to make an official statement about it.



On March 27, 2022, Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss at the 2022 Oscars landed him a slap from Will Smith.



After the incident, Jada Pinkett Smith was a hot topic discussed across multiple platforms.



Many social media users who didn't have an idea about the actress's hair loss have had to go back to research or follow interviews where she talked about going bald.



Jada, in several interviews, had disclosed she was suffering from alopecia and how it has deeply affected her life.

Alopecia is when a person loses their hair suddenly with one or more circular bald patches that may overlap.







ADA/BOG