‘Christ is working, can’t you see’ - Darkovibes recalls humble beginnings

Ghanaian musician, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, popularly known as Darkovibes, has taken to social media to ask his fans a question that baffles him.



The talented musician shared a post on Twitter that asked if social media users could see what God was doing in his life, recounting his experience at the O2 Arena in London.



“From Labadi-Apapa/Mallam-gbawe to London O2. Christ is working can’t you see???” he questioned.

On March 5, Darkovibes delivered an outstanding and energetic performance at the O2 Arena alongside Davido.



The artiste performed his popular song “Je mappelle” with the Nigerian maestro in a video that has since gone viral on social media.



Davido headlined the much anticipated Grande Concert at the O2 Arena which was attended by over 20,000 people in the United Kingdom.



The show saw some of the big names like Stonebwoy, Adekunle Gold, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and many more in attendance as they aroused a sudden sense of great excitement that thrilled their audience on stage.



