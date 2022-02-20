Christian women, wives must learn to replicate the Abigail System – Minister Yvonne

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

Source: Emmanuel Jewel Peprah Mensah

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah popularly known in showbiz circles as Minister Yvonne, says Christian women and wives should endeavour to adopt Christian values and principles that will help them to better maintain a Christian home that radiates peace and sanity.

The educative Christian programme was organised in the UK by Fresh Music Flavour, a platform that promotes urban contemporary Gospel culture, artists, new music and Christian events in the UK. It was hosted by @sheshisha.



Speaking in a very crispy discussion, Minister Yvonne said in an era where many people are chasing the world to be the best or at most perfect, Christian women and wives should strive to be submissive, wise and diplomatic in their homes and with their husbands.



The flawless singer-songwriter was speaking on the topic “Kingdom Talk: The different hats of the life of a Christian woman and the challenges” alongside her fellow Gospel musician, Tosin Oyelakin, who is also a UK-based Nigerian Gospel musician and entrepreneur.



Minister Yvonne who doubles as Human Resource Specialist with the UK Armed Forces and the Ghana Music Awards-UK Best Gospel Artiste of the year in 2021, describes the Abigail System as a system that is always “seeking for peace…and looking for solutions”.

As known in the Bible, Abigail stands out for a number of reasons. As a woman of beauty and brains, her character shows that women of God can be humble. In fact, Abigail’s story echoes in the hearts of all women as an example of true submission and courage, even in the face of danger.



Making an invaluable biblical allusion, Minister Yvonne highlighted that in an environment where everything is chaotic and nothing seems to be working, Christian women must choose the Abigail System to ensure that there is peace in their homes.



The songstress, consequently, admonished that the Abigail System “will make people turn to you with a blind eye that what is wrong with this one? But in the end, it is your home, your choice and your decisions – when the doors are closed; no one cares about you, nobody cares about that” so Christian women must not conform to the things of the world and negativities that surround them.