Christiana Awuni wades into Tracy-Mzbel feud, expresses disappoinment

The feud between actress Tracy Boakye and singer Mzbel has got veteran actress Christiana Awuni concerned and sends a strong warning to women who fight on social media.

Earlier, it was reported that the “16 years” hitmaker has cast aspersions against Tracy, who are both in a concurrent relationship with a married man.



In her reply to MzBel on her Instagram post, Tracy Boakye claims to be the preferred mistress of the man she refers to only as “Papa no” (the man) in her Instagram video.



Speaking to Jibriel of Y3 Kasa Tv, Veteran actress Christiana Awuni has expressed disappointment in some social media fights and has mentioned that, most celebrities have to sit and look back into their lives before taking action on issues.



"We came to earth with nothing and we will surely will go back empty handed. In this world, we came to meet others and in the same industry, many have done worse things yet as they passed, those things they were fighting for and about became useless to them."

The actress ended by pleading with the younger celebrities to be careful of what they say or do to each other.



Watch the full interview below:





