Christians in corporate institutions are selfish – Da Prince

Ghanaian gospel artist, Da Prince

Ghanaian gospel artist Da Prince has accused Christians in high corporate positions of not supporting gospel musicians and events. He said that they will face the wrath of Jesus one day when they meet in Armageddon.

Speaking on 'Anigye Mere', Da Prince revealed that Christians would drag their feet and deny their fellow Christain brand endorsement or sponsorship.



He said it baffles his imagination how Christians are selfish and self-serving, contrary to their doctrine.



“The Christians in the corporate institutions should understand that if they meet Jesus Christ, they will find themselves wanting. Because lots of them are in a position to help build our gospel music industry but they are reluctant.

"That’s why our gospel programmes are not getting support. It is unfortunate that those Christians in viable positions rather help secular musicians,” he lamented.



He also advised his fellow musicians to brand themselves well to attract brand endorsement deals from the corporate institutions.